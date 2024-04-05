By Chris Wack

Procter & Gamble said Friday it is voluntarily recalling Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags.

This recall involves about 8.2 million units sold in the U.S. and about 56,741 sold in Canada that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024.

The company said the outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries.

Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.

P&G said it will refund or replace affected product packages.

