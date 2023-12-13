Procter & Gamble: former J&J executive joins board

Procter & Gamble announces that its Board of Directors has co-opted Ashley McEvoy, former Executive Vice President and Global President of Medical Technologies at Johnson & Johnson, effective December 12.



During her nearly three-decade career at the healthcare group, Ashley McEvoy most recently led its Medical Devices segment, the world's second-largest with sales of $27 billion.



In this role, she led J&J's entry into telehealth, robotics and digital surgery, as well as the deployment of over $20 billion in external growth in recent years.



