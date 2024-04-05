Procter & Gamble: millions of detergents recalled in the USA

Procter & Gamble announced on Friday that it was recalling 8.2 million packs of washing powder sold in the United States due to packaging considered to be defective.



The American FMCG giant explains that the outer film of the affected products is likely to split at the zipper, presenting a danger in particular to children.



P&G says it is aware of three cases of ingestion to date in the USA, with no serious consequences for the children affected.



These batches were distributed in the USA and Canada under the Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel brands in Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart stores, as well as on Amazon.



