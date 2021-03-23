Log in
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

Procter & Gamble : P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on April 20

03/23/2021 | 09:11am EDT
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter earnings results on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 533 M - -
Net income 2021 14 421 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 315 B 315 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 61,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 151,94 $
Last Close Price 130,18 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.44%316 576
UNILEVER PLC-8.42%144 664
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.7.51%105 037
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.73%71 607
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-12.31%64 219
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.83%61 806
