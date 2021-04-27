Log in
Procter & Gamble : Royal Oils and Gold Series Announce the Recipients of the Rooted in Science Scholarship

04/27/2021 | 11:44am EDT
The first annual scholarship in partnership with CVS Beauty and UNCF provides financial assistance to Black female college students pursuing degrees in STEM

Procter & Gamble (P&G) haircare brands Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene announced the 11 recipients of the first annual Rooted in Science Scholarship. The scholarships were awarded to Black women pursuing a degree in STEM fields at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and UNCF (United Negro College Fund)-member schools. UNCF, a long-time partner to P&G, will facilitate the distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005880/en/

“On behalf of P&G, we send a huge congratulations to the recipients of the Rooted in Science Scholarship,” said Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, P&G Beauty, Principal Scientist and alum of Southern University and A&M College and Louisiana State University. “As a Black woman scientist, the team of scientists behind Royal Oils and Gold Series and I are especially honored to recognize and support the next generation of young Black women pursuing a career in the STEM fields. As someone who has received scholarships to help fund my STEM journey, I understand the importance of a program like this, so we hope that this scholarship fund can help make it a little easier for students to achieve their greatness.”

As two brands that are #RootedinScience, Royal Oils and Gold Series launched the scholarship last fall to support the growth and development of future Black female STEM-focused innovators. Gold Series from Pantene was formulated by Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists, and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair and provides superior moisturization. Through decades of cutting-edge innovation and technology, plus on-going research of textured hair, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders was also developed to deliver superior scalp care and moisturization for any style.

“UNCF is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with P&G, and the Rooted in Science Scholarship is a next step on a STEM path that enables more Black women to make a difference in lives of others—both within their communities and across our nation and around the world. That’s particularly important right now given the current health crisis,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

The recipients of the Rooted in Science Scholarship in partnership with CVS will each receive up to $5,000 a year for up to two years for expenses associated with pursuing their degree. Recipients include:

  • Laura Nicole Hairston, Hampton University
  • Dasia Heard, Hampton University
  • Amaryah Lockett, Kennesaw State University
  • Zenobia Nicula Early, LeMoyne-Owen College
  • Oluwapelumi Oguntade, Marquette University
  • Robynn Harrison, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
  • Destiny Jones, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
  • Desiree Brown, Oakwood University
  • Kirsten Briana Moore, Tougaloo College
  • Keona Latrice Hughes, University of Missouri - Saint Louis
  • Emree Downey, Washington & Jefferson College

This summer, together with CVS and UNCF, P&G will kick off round two of the program and award up to $200,000 more in scholarships to Black women pursuing a degree in STEM subjects at HBCUs and UNCF-member schools.

Applications for the second annual Rooted in Science Scholarship will open Aug. 3 through Sept. 28, and recipients will be announced mid-December 2021. There will be 21 scholarship recipients who will be awarded $5,000 a year for up to two years. Scholarship funds are intended to help college juniors with expenses associated with the pursuit of their degrees. More information on how to apply and eligibility requirements will be available at https://uncf.org/scholarships this summer.

About Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders

Developed specifically for textured hair by a team of Black scientists, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders provides expertly designed scalp relief and luxuriously moisturized hair for all natural, relaxed, curly and coily crowns.

About Gold Series from Pantene

Gold Series from Pantene is a breakthrough line designed to provide strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural, or transitioning hair. This superior care and styling line was co-created with Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair. Each product in the Gold Series collection is powered by Pro-V blends and protective conditioning and repair agents formulated to work together to improve moisture, strength, elasticity, smoothness, and shine.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.


© Business Wire 2021
