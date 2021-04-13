Procter & Gamble : The American Lung Association and Swiffer Partner to Educate Americans on How Dusting Can Improve Indoor Air Quality

‘Dust & Indoor Air Quality Briefing’ Reveals That Most Americans Do Not Prioritize Dusting and Shares Recommendations for How to Get Started

Every spring, outdoor air quality and seasonal allergies are always top of mind, but the quality of air in your own home is rarely considered. With consumers spending more time at home than ever before, the American Lung Association and Swiffer announced today that they have joined forces to release the “Dust & Indoor Air Quality Briefing.” This new resource aims to educate consumers on how indoor air quality can be easily improved at home through simple solutions, such as incorporating dusting into their existing cleaning routine.

“This collaborative briefing shines a light on the connection between dust and the air we breathe indoors, while providing consumers with a clear recommendation for how to improve your indoor air quality with the addition of a regular dusting regimen,” said Payel Gupta, M.D., FACAAI, volunteer medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association. “The American Lung Association is excited to partner with Swiffer as we work together to inform families about inanimate allergens like dust that collect in their homes and impact the quality of their air.”

Shared for the first time as part of the new briefing, data from a Harris Poll survey* reveals that 66% of Gen Z (ages 18-24), 62% of Millennials (ages 25-40), 63% of Gen X (ages 41-56), and 73% of Boomers (ages 57-75) do not consider dusting to be a priority. What many people may not realize, though, is that dust is made up of dead skin cells, dust mite droppings and dust mite body fragments. With dead skin cells making up a key component of dust, increased time at home may be contributing to the level of existing dust in the air and on the surfaces in their homes.

The “Dust & Indoor Air Quality Briefing” aims to bridge the information gap by uncovering what we know – and don’t know – about dust in our homes. In addition to outlining the key “hot spots” where dust most commonly collects, the briefing further shows the correlation between a clean home and overall wellbeing. In fact, Harris Poll* data finds that nearly 84% of Millennials believe that having a clean home plays a central role in their everyday wellness. With this in mind, the American Lung Association and Swiffer are empowering consumers to take action in their own homes by recommending the best methods and tools to remove dust and improve the quality of air they breathe indoors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the preeminent organization committed to lung health as we continue to provide consumers with quick, effective ways to combat dust,” said Morgan Brashear, Senior Scientist, P&G. “Beyond traditional cleaning methods, it’s essential to use a tool optimized with specially coated fibers that trap, lock and remove more dust than traditional feather dusters. With the right tools, dusting can be a really seamless, everyday addition to your current routine.”

To view the “Dust & Indoor Air Quality Briefing” findings and learn more about the American Lung Association’s recommendations for effectively removing dust from your home and improving your indoor air quality, please visit https://www.lung.org/clean-air/at-home/dust-briefing.

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Swiffer from February 19-23, 2021 among 2,041 adults ages 18 and older, among whom 638 are Millennials (ages 25-40). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Anna Cardelfe, anna.cardelfe@mslgroup.com.

