Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Procter & Gamble Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14:26 2023-03-20 pm EDT
144.36 USD   +1.00%
11:42aProcter & Gamble on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:34aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Procter & Gamble Price Target to $156 From $162, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/15An Innovation That Gets Kids Excited About Brushing Their Teeth? Crest Has You Covered With New Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste, The Only One Of Its Kind On The Market Today
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Procter & Gamble on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $144.35, up $1.42 or 0.99%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 18, 2023, when it closed at $146.41

--Currently up eight of the past nine days

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 5.7% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 16, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 14, 2022, when it rose 6.78%

--Up 4.94% month-to-date

--Down 4.76% year-to-date

--Down 12.09% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 4.23% from 52 weeks ago (March 21, 2022), when it closed at $150.72

--Down 11.79% from its 52-week closing high of $163.65 on April 20, 2022

--Up 16.64% from its 52-week closing low of $123.76 on Oct. 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $144.70; highest intraday level since Jan. 19, 2023, when it hit $146.22

--Up 1.24% at today's intraday high

--Contributed 9.36 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 11:24:37 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1141ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.61% 32065.24 Real-time Quote.-3.88%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1.10% 144.53 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
All news about PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
11:42aProcter & Gamble on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:34aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Procter & Gamble Price Target to $156 From $162, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
03/15An Innovation That Gets Kids Excited About Brushing Their Teeth? Crest Has You Covered ..
BU
03/09P&G Professional Celebrates National Dishwasher Appreciation Day by Partnering with Cel..
BU
03/08Procter & Gamble - Bounty Paper Towels Become Canvas for Artists in New Prints Collecti..
AQ
03/07Bounty® Paper Towels Become Canvas for Artists in New Prints Collection
BU
03/07Scope Launches New Scope Squeez, Its : Now, A 1L Mouthwash Bottle Fits in the Palm of Your..
BU
03/03It only took one man
MS
03/03JPMorgan Upgrades Procter & Gamble to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
03/03Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon Pe..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 919 M - -
Net income 2023 14 656 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 337 B 337 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
EV / Sales 2024 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 142,93 $
Average target price 154,31 $
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Shailesh G. Jejurikar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.69%337 192
UNILEVER PLC-3.22%124 629
ESTEE LAUDER-5.46%83 790
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.35%69 639
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.36%59 953
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.36%27 310