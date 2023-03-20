Procter & Gamble on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021 -- Data Talk

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $144.35, up $1.42 or 0.99%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 18, 2023, when it closed at $146.41

--Currently up eight of the past nine days

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 5.7% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 16, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 14, 2022, when it rose 6.78%

--Up 4.94% month-to-date

--Down 4.76% year-to-date

--Down 12.09% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 4.23% from 52 weeks ago (March 21, 2022), when it closed at $150.72

--Down 11.79% from its 52-week closing high of $163.65 on April 20, 2022

--Up 16.64% from its 52-week closing low of $123.76 on Oct. 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $144.70; highest intraday level since Jan. 19, 2023, when it hit $146.22

--Up 1.24% at today's intraday high

--Contributed 9.36 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:24:37 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

