9:45 ET -- Procter & Gamble is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Procter & Gamble blew past earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, posting income of $3.384 billion, or $1.37 a share, up from $3.052 billion, or $1.21 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings also came to $1.37, ahead of the $1.32 FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $20.6 billion from $19.5 billion a year ago, ahead of the $20.0 billion FactSet consensus. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

07-28-23 1001ET