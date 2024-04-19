Procter & Gamble Company is one of the world's leaders in producing and selling consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - care and hygiene products (38.3%): oral hygiene products (toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, etc.; Crest, Oral-B, Scope brands, etc.), pharmaceutical products (Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto Bismol, Vicks, etc.), toilet training pants (Luvs, Pampers), toilet papers and paper towels (Bounty, Charmin, Puffs), feminine protection products (Always, Always Discreet and Tampax), etc.; - home care and laundry products (34.6%): dishwashing liquids, detergents, stain removers, fabric softeners, deodorizers, bleaches, etc. (Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, etc.); - beauty products (18.3%): hair care products (shampoos, colorings, and cream rinses; Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Rejoice brands), body care (soaps, shower gels, deodorants, etc.; Camay, Zest, Secret, Old Spice) and cosmetics (make-up and facial care; Max Facto, Covergirl and Olay); - shaving products (7.8%): blades, razors, batteries, etc. (Braun, Gillette and Venus brands); - other (1%).

Sector Personal Products