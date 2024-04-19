1448 ET -- Procter & Gamble is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.52, while analysts polled by FactSet had expected $1.42. It also raised full-year earnings guidance. P&G sales rose 1%, to $20.2 billion, while organic sales increased 3%, reflecting higher pricing. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


04-19-24 1503ET