14:12 ET -- Procter & Gamble is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The consumer-goods company said organic sales for its second quarter rose from the year-ago period, despite higher prices. The company also said it is seeing growth in volume and sales in North America. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

01-23-24 1427ET