To celebrate the newest Febreze CAR innovation, the brand is giving away free gas for a year

This May, Febreze is encouraging consumers to hit the road to visit their favorite destinations in honor of its latest innovation: Febreze CAR, which features a new intensity dial so that consumers can enjoy three times greater control of their favorite Febreze scent. Everyone knows the scent of a car impacts your state of mind, whether you’re commuting to work, running errands, or driving cross-country. Febreze CAR ensures your ride is “fresh as Febreze” no matter your destination.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501235819/en/

Febreze is giving away free gas for a year to celebrate the NEW Febreze CAR! (Graphic: Business Wire)

In that spirit, Febreze will grant 100 lucky winners the chance to win free gas for a full year at a time when many families are feeling hard hit by the cost of basics like gas and groceries. Starting today through July 31 at 11:59 PM ET, consumers can buy* Febreze CAR at their local or online retailer then head to febrezegassweepstakes.com for a chance to win. Winners will be chosen randomly and notified on or around August 8.

“We believe a fresh scent experience shouldn’t be limited to your home, and that’s why we’re giving consumers the option to choose their scent intensity and customize their ride with the NEW Febreze CAR,” says Justin Longworth, Senior Brand Director at Febreze. “Winners can use their free year of gas to drive around town or go wild and plan a big road trip—the point is, we want them to enjoy the ride, no matter where they’re going.”

With an improved, sleek look and 3x greater scent control, the NEW Febreze CAR tackles tough odors that tend to hitch a ride in even the cleanest cars. When set to low, each clip lasts for up to 40 days and is available in a variety of scents, including Ocean, Linen & Sky, and Hawaiian Aloha.

To learn more and enter to win, visit Febreze.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC who are 18 years of age and older as of the last day of the month prior to date of entry. The Febreze Car Gas Sweepstakes starts at 10:00 am ET on 5/1/24 and ends at 5:00 pm ET on 7/31/24. Gas for a year prize, awarded in the form of a $2,000 check (before income taxes). Sponsored by The Procter & Gamble Distributing, LLC. For rules and how to enter for free, visit febrezegassweepstakes.com.

ABOUT FEBREZE

In 1998, Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave households a breath of fresh air with the launch of Febreze®, known today as the preeminent brand for providing a fresh, clean scent and tackling tough odors from fabrics and the air. Febreze® features a line of products with freshness capabilities that range from ridding of pet odors and tackling sweat stink to decorating the home with scent and freshening on the go. Febreze® continues to be one of the fastest growing brands in P&G’s portfolio of household brands and bring innovative products to market.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501235819/en/