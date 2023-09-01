Zevo’s pest control solutions will provide home protection against insects for Florida residents affected by the recent hurricane

Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) Zevo has partnered again with disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries (M25) to donate a variety of its Instant Action Insect Killer Sprays to residents of Florida that have been affected by Hurricane Idalia.

With hurricane season beginning in early summer and lasting through late fall, the threat of hurricanes is ongoing in the southern U.S. and impacts residents both inside and outside the home. From muggy weather conditions that can lead to a surge in bugs, to a variety of insects entering the home seeking refuge from the storm's damage, insect control is essential yet oftentimes overlooked in post-hurricane relief efforts.

Zevo aims to help Florida families stay protected from various insects. The brand has designated a portion of their $8 million donation of Instant Action Insect Killer, Ant, Roach & Spider and Instant Action Insect Killer, Ant, Roach & Fly to Matthew 25’s Hurricane Idalia disaster response. Both products will help residents and their families stay protected from the potential increase in both flying and crawling insects that hurricanes like Idalia can bring about.

“Post-hurricane relief and recovery efforts can be daunting to address for many people,” said Tim Mettey, Chief Executive Officer, Matthew 25: Ministries. “We’re incredibly grateful for Zevo’s donation that will give Florida residents one less thing to worry about so they are able to focus on rebuilding their lives without the concern of irritating insects.”

Zevo Kill Sprays offer effective protection against crawling and flying insects like spiders, roaches, ants, and flies. Zevo sprays are powered by essential oils to kill insects by targeting nervous system receptors vital to insects, not people or pets. Just spray to kill and wipe up what’s left behind with a clean cloth or paper towel.

"At Zevo, we know bugs can be an unnecessary stressor in every day life for many people, especially during an aftermath of a hurricane when wet weather conditions can cause insects to become more prevalent," said Chetan Parekh, Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. "We wanted to offer our support to the families in Florida affected by Hurricane Idalia and provide them with Zevo’s dependable insect control solutions, so they don’t have to worry about the bugs during this critical time."

This year’s donation to M25 is a part of an ongoing partnership with the disaster relief organization. Since 2022, Zevo has supported communities affected by natural disasters during times of need.

Zevo products are available for purchase online at ZevoInsect.com and at various retailers across the US. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products near you, visit Zevo’s store locator. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram. You can also learn more about Matthew 25: Ministries and how you can help their organization make a difference here.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides smart insect control products that kill bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of household insect kill sprays, plug-in trap systems, and On-Body products control crawling, flying, and stinging insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase online at ZevoInsect.com and at all major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Matthew 25: Ministries

Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 15,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to the poorest of the poor and disaster victims. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 20,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is included on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Top 100 Charities, is a 4-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum-Level Candid Exchange seal. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards.” For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Michelle Jones mjones@m25m.org at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256, or visit m25m.org.

