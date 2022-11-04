Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care : Loss of share certificate

Procter & Gamble Hygiene

and Health Care Limited

CIN: L24239MH1964PLC012971

Registered Office:

P&G Plaza

Cardinal Gracias Road, Chakala

Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 099

Tel: (91-22) 2826 6000

Fax: (91-22) 2826 7337

Website: in.pg.com

November 4, 2022 To, The Corporate Relations Department The Listing Department The BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001. Mumbai - 400051 Ref:- Scrip Code:- 500459 Ref:- Scrip Code:- PGHH

To,

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Regulation 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Compliance: Information on loss of Share Certificate

We have been informed by following shareholders, about the loss /misplacement of the share certificate as detailed below:

Folio No. Name of the Shareholder Share Distinctive Numbers No. of Certificate No. From To Shares 00015763 NAVAL KISHOR GATTANI 33 3910 3913 4

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

FLAVIA Digitally signed by FLAVIA PETER PETER MACHADO

MACHADO Date: 2022.11.04 09:13:53 +05'30'

Flavia Machado

Authorized Signatory