PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care : Loss of share certificate
PU
PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care : Loss of share certificate

11/04/2022
Procter & Gamble Hygiene

and Health Care Limited

CIN: L24239MH1964PLC012971

Registered Office:

P&G Plaza

Cardinal Gracias Road, Chakala

Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 099

Tel: (91-22) 2826 6000

Fax: (91-22) 2826 7337

Website: in.pg.com

November 4, 2022

To,

The Corporate Relations Department

The Listing Department

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001.

Mumbai - 400051

Ref:- Scrip Code:- 500459

Ref:- Scrip Code:- PGHH

To,

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Regulation 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Compliance: Information on loss of Share Certificate

We have been informed by following shareholders, about the loss /misplacement of the share certificate as detailed below:

Folio No.

Name of the Shareholder

Share

Distinctive Numbers

No. of

Certificate No.

From

To

Shares

00015763

NAVAL KISHOR GATTANI

33

3910

3913

4

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

FLAVIA

Digitally signed

by FLAVIA PETER

PETER

MACHADO

MACHADO Date: 2022.11.04 09:13:53 +05'30'

Flavia Machado

Authorized Signatory

Disclaimer

P&G - Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
