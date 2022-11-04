Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care : Loss of share certificate

Procter & Gamble Hygiene
and Health Care Limited
CIN: L24239MH1964PLC012971
Registered Office:
P&G Plaza
Cardinal Gracias Road, Chakala
Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 099
Tel: (91-22) 2826 6000
Fax: (91-22) 2826 7337
Website: in.pg.com
|
November 4, 2022
|
|
To,
|
|
The Corporate Relations Department
|
The Listing Department
|
The BSE Limited
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Department of Corporate Services
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001.
|
Mumbai - 400051
|
Ref:- Scrip Code:- 500459
|
Ref:- Scrip Code:- PGHH
To,
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Regulation 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Compliance: Information on loss of Share Certificate
We have been informed by following shareholders, about the loss /misplacement of the share certificate as detailed below:
|
Folio No.
|
Name of the Shareholder
|
Share
|
Distinctive Numbers
|
No. of
|
|
|
Certificate No.
|
From
|
To
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
00015763
|
NAVAL KISHOR GATTANI
|
33
|
3910
|
3913
|
4
Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited
|
FLAVIA
|
Digitally signed
|
by FLAVIA PETER
|
PETER
|
MACHADO
MACHADO Date: 2022.11.04 09:13:53 +05'30'
Flavia Machado
Authorized Signatory
Disclaimer
P&G - Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.