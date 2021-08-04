Log in
Procurri : 1H 2021Financial Highlights

08/04/2021
1H 2021 Results Briefing

Procurri Corporation Limited

5 August 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation does not constitute or form any part of any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in Procurri Corporation Limited ("Procurri") in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever in this or any jurisdiction. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of several risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, if any, which are based on the current view of management on future events. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Procurri or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The past performance of Procurri is not indicative of the future performance of Procurri. The value of shares in Procurri ("Shares") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Shares are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Procurri or any of its affiliates. An investment in Shares is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Please refer to Procurri Corporation Limited's Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2021 available at www.sgx.com.

All Rights Reserved. Procurri Corporation

Limited.

1

TODAY'S AGENDA

Business

Financial

Market

update

highlights

outlook

All Rights Reserved. Procurri Corporation

Limited.

2

BUSINESS UPDATE

All Rights Reserved. Procurri Corporation

Limited.

3

THE SHIFT TO SUSTAINABLE IT

Managing the IT lifecycle sustainably

BUY

OPERATE

UPGRADE

DISPOSE

LOWER

HIGHER

LONGER

LESS

COST

UPTIME

LIFESPAN

WASTE

CIO perspective

Not just sustainability: cost and uptime too.

All Rights Reserved. Procurri Corporation

Limited.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
