Replace - Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Voluntary
Localised
services across
80
countries
10 Apr 2021
Announcement Title
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 10, 2021 13:18
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG210408TENDD4MT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Thomas Sean Murphy
Designation
Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer
Percentage Sought (%)
51
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Offeror
NTCP SPV VIII
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached document. Update on Dealings Disclosure.
Disbursement Details
Closing Time
17:30:00
Existing Security Details
Disbursement Type
Cash
Cash Payment Details
Offer Price
SGD 0.365
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 116,502 bytes)
Disclaimer
Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 05:26:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2020
233 M
-
-
Net income 2020
2,70 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
3,61 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
29,9x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
107 M
80,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
0,66x
EV / Sales 2020
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
53,2%
Chart PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.