MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Procurri Corporation Limited

PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED

(BVQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Voluntary

04/10/2021 | 01:27am EDT
10 Apr 2021

Announcement Title Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 10, 2021 13:18
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG210408TENDD4MT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Thomas Sean Murphy
Designation Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer
Percentage Sought (%) 51
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Offeror NTCP SPV VIII
Additional Text Please refer to the attached document. Update on Dealings Disclosure.
Disbursement Details
Closing Time 17:30:00
Existing Security Details
Disbursement Type Cash
Cash Payment Details
Offer Price SGD 0.365

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 116,502 bytes)

Disclaimer

Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 05:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 233 M - -
Net income 2020 2,70 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 80,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Procurri Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Sean Murphy Executive Chairman & Global CEO
Edward John Flachbarth Global President & Executive Director
Joo Kwang Choo Group Chief Financial Officer
Loh Ken Ng Lead Independent Director
Quee Quee Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED32.73%80
ACCENTURE PLC10.15%180 791
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.88%164 500
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.34%120 742
INFOSYS LIMITED14.66%81 925
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.81%80 538
