Press Release - PRODEA Investments: Profit of 18.5mn euro and increase of revenue by 16.6% in Q1 2022
Disclaimer
Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:11:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Sales 2022
148 M
159 M
159 M
Net income 2022
136 M
145 M
145 M
Net Debt 2022
1 113 M
1 195 M
1 195 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,4x
Yield 2022
3,10%
Capitalization
2 223 M
2 387 M
2 387 M
EV / Sales 2022
22,5x
EV / Sales 2023
21,7x
Nbr of Employees
42
Free-Float
1,85%
Chart PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
8,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.