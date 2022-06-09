Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRODEA   GRS509003018

PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(PRODEA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-06-08 am EDT
8.700 EUR    0.00%
07:12aPRESS RELEASE - PRODEA INVESTMENTS : Profit of 18.5mn euro and increase of revenue by 16.6% in Q1 2022
PU
06/07PRODEA INVESTMENTS : Announcement regarding Dividend Distribution for the financial year 2021
PU
06/07PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SOCIETE ANONYME : Announcement Resolutions of Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 07.06.2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Press Release - PRODEA Investments: Profit of 18.5mn euro and increase of revenue by 16.6% in Q1 2022

06/09/2022 | 07:12am EDT
Disclaimer

Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 148 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 136 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2022 1 113 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 2 223 M 2 387 M 2 387 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
EV / Sales 2023 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 1,85%
Chart PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotelis Dimitrios Karytinos Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thiresia Gerasimos Messari Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive Director
Chris Papachristophorou Chairman
Athanasios Dimitrios Karagiannis Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Prodromos Grigorios Vlamis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME16.78%2 387
EQUINIX, INC.-20.95%60 863
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.26%40 373
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.53%37 819
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.30%25 475
SEGRO PLC-25.62%16 197