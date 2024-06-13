Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Announcement on the election of the Audit Committee and constitution into a body
June 13, 2024 at 10:35 am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
ON THE CONSTITUTION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE INTO A BODY
13 June 2024
Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme, (hereinafter the Company) announces that:
The Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, by virtue of its resolution dated 11.06.2024, designated the type of the Company's Audit Committee as an independent committee according to point ab) of para. 1 of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, its term of office as well as the number and the capacity of its members, comprising of the three independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors and one non-member of the Board of Directors, that maintains no professional, organisational, business, shareholding or other relationship with the Company and is fully independent from the latter, meaning said person constitutes a third party not related to the Company and meets the independence criteria of article 9 of L.4706/2020, and elected the members of the Audit Committee.
Following the above resolution by the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 11.06.2024, the Audit Committee at its meeting dated 11 June 2024 unanimously elected among its members Ms. Garyfallia Spyriouni as its President, pursuant to the provisions article 44 para.1, point e., Law 4449/2017, and was constituted into a body as follows:
Garyfallia Spyriouni daughter of Vassilios President of the Audit Committee, Senior Independent and Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors,
Georgia Mourla daughter of Andreas Member of the Audit Committee, Independent and Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors,
Eleni Koritsa daughter of Christos, Member of the Audit Committee, Independent and Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors,
Nikolaos Papadopoulos son of Demetrios, Member of the Audit Committee, third independent from the Company person, not a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.
The term of office of the Audit Committee was set by the General Meeting at three years, beginning from the election of its members by the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders and ending on the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of year 2027 at the latest.
All members of the Audit Committee have adequate knowledge of the Company's field of operation and meet, in addition to the criteria set out in article 44 of Law 4449/2017, all the criteria of individual and collective suitability, to the extent that they are applied proportionally to the composition of the Audit Committee, provided for in the Company's Suitability Policy. Additionally, all proposed members are independent of the Company, within the meaning of article 9 of Law 4706/2020.
Mr. Nikolaos Papadopoulos, Ms. Garyfallia Spyriouni and Ms. Georgia Mourla have sufficient knowledge in auditing or accounting and thus will be those members that have the required by Law 4449/2017 sufficient knowledge in auditing or accounting and one of those will mandatorily attend the meetings of the Audit Committee concerning the approval of the financial statements.
Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE, formerly known as NBG Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co, is a Greece-based real estate investment company. The Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) engage in real estate investments and the active management and operation of real estate. The Groupâs real estate portfolio consists of commercial properties, primarily of office and retail properties, located in prime urban areas throughout Greece, Italy and Romania, which are leased mainly to blue-chip tenants.