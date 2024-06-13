The term of office of the Audit Committee was set by the General Meeting at three years, beginning from the election of its members by the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders and ending on the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of year 2027 at the latest.

All members of the Audit Committee have adequate knowledge of the Company's field of operation and meet, in addition to the criteria set out in article 44 of Law 4449/2017, all the criteria of individual and collective suitability, to the extent that they are applied proportionally to the composition of the Audit Committee, provided for in the Company's Suitability Policy. Additionally, all proposed members are independent of the Company, within the meaning of article 9 of Law 4706/2020.

Mr. Nikolaos Papadopoulos, Ms. Garyfallia Spyriouni and Ms. Georgia Mourla have sufficient knowledge in auditing or accounting and thus will be those members that have the required by Law 4449/2017 sufficient knowledge in auditing or accounting and one of those will mandatorily attend the meetings of the Audit Committee concerning the approval of the financial statements.