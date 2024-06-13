Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Announcement on the election of the BoD and its composition into a body - 13.06.2024
ANNOUNCEMENT
OF ELECTION OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS CONSTITUTION INTO A BODY
Athens, 13 June 2024
Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme, (hereinafter the Company) announces that its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which took place on 11.06.2024 elected a new Board of Directors of the Company, whose composition is in full compliance with the requirements, the criteria and the provisions Law 4706/2020 and decision no. 4/452/01.11.2007 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, as amended and in force, designating also its independent members.
Furthermore, given that the President of the Board of Directors was once more selected among the executive members, the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously appointed Ms. Garyfallia Spyriouni as Senior Independent Director, in accordance with the relevant Special Practices of paragraphs 2.2.21, 2.2.22 and 2.2.23 of the Corporate Governance Code implemented by the Company (i.e. the Hellenic Corporate Governance Code dated June 2021), with the responsibilities provided therein.
The new Board of Directors was constituted into a body on 11.06.2024 and determined its executive and non-executive members as follows:
Christophoros Papachristophorou son of Nikolaos, President of the Board of Directors, Executive Member
Aristotelis Karytinos son of Dimitrios, Vice-President of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
Thiresia Messari daughter of Gerasimos, Executive Member
Athanasios Karagiannis son of Dimitrios, Executive Member
Georgios Kountouris, son of Evangelos, Non-Executive Member
Nikolaos Iatrou son of Michail, Non-Executive Member
Stamatis Sapkas son of Georgios, Non-Executive Member
Garyfallia Spyriouni daughter of Vasileios, Senior Independent Director, Independent Non-Executive Member
Georgia Mourla daughter of Andreas, Independent Non-Executive Member
Eleni Koritsa daughter of Christos, Independent Non-Executive Member
In case the President is absent or unable to perform his duties, he will be substituted in the performance of his executive duties by the Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Aristotelis Karytinos, and in the performance of his non-executive duties, as provided by the law or the Company's Articles of Association, by the Senior Independent Director, Ms Garyfallia Spyriouni
The term of office of the aforementioned Board of Directors is set at of three years and is extended until the first Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders convened after the expiration of its term of office and until the relevant decision is taken.
Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE, formerly known as NBG Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co, is a Greece-based real estate investment company. The Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) engage in real estate investments and the active management and operation of real estate. The Groupâs real estate portfolio consists of commercial properties, primarily of office and retail properties, located in prime urban areas throughout Greece, Italy and Romania, which are leased mainly to blue-chip tenants.