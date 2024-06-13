ANNOUNCEMENT

OF ELECTION OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS CONSTITUTION INTO A BODY

Athens, 13 June 2024

Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme, (hereinafter the Company) announces that its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which took place on 11.06.2024 elected a new Board of Directors of the Company, whose composition is in full compliance with the requirements, the criteria and the provisions Law 4706/2020 and decision no. 4/452/01.11.2007 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, as amended and in force, designating also its independent members.

Furthermore, given that the President of the Board of Directors was once more selected among the executive members, the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously appointed Ms. Garyfallia Spyriouni as Senior Independent Director, in accordance with the relevant Special Practices of paragraphs 2.2.21, 2.2.22 and 2.2.23 of the Corporate Governance Code implemented by the Company (i.e. the Hellenic Corporate Governance Code dated June 2021), with the responsibilities provided therein.

The new Board of Directors was constituted into a body on 11.06.2024 and determined its executive and non-executive members as follows:

Christophoros Papachristophorou son of Nikolaos, President of the Board of Directors, Executive Member Aristotelis Karytinos son of Dimitrios, Vice-President of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member Thiresia Messari daughter of Gerasimos, Executive Member Athanasios Karagiannis son of Dimitrios, Executive Member Georgios Kountouris, son of Evangelos, Non-Executive Member Nikolaos Iatrou son of Michail, Non-Executive Member Stamatis Sapkas son of Georgios, Non-Executive Member Garyfallia Spyriouni daughter of Vasileios, Senior Independent Director, Independent Non-Executive Member Georgia Mourla daughter of Andreas, Independent Non-Executive Member Eleni Koritsa daughter of Christos, Independent Non-Executive Member

