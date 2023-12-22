Athens, 22nd December 2023

Completion of merger through absorption by Prodea Investments of 100% subsidiaries.

Prodea Real Estate Investment Company (the "Company") informs the investing public following its announcement on 30.10.2023 in relation to the decisions of its Board of Directors dated 26.06.2023 and 17.10.2023 and the decisions dated 26.06.2023 and 16.10.2023 of the Board of Directors of its 100% subsidiaries «IQ HUB SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME», «PANTERRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLOITATION SOCIETE ANONYME» and «THETIS REAL ESTATE - COMMERCIAL SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME» (together the "Absorbed Entities") regarding the initiation of the merger through absorption of the Absorbed Entities by the Company, that the decision no. 3183294/21.12.2023 of the Ministry of Development approving the merger through absorption of the Absorbed Entities by the Company has been registered in the General Commercial Registry on 21.12.2023 with Registration Number 3948528.

The merger was completed in accordance with art. 6-21 and 30-38 of Law 4601/2019, and art. 1-5 of Law 2166/1993, each as currently applicable and the notarial deed no 8.928/20.12.2023 of the Notary Public of Athens Eleni Spiliopoulou Poulantza.