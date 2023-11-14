Athens, 13th November 2023

Initiation of merger through absorption by Prodea Investments of 100% subsidiaries

Prodea Real Estate Investment Company (the "Company") informs the investing public that by virtue of the decisions of its Board of Directors dated 26.06.2023 and 16.10.2023 it resolved upon the commencement of a process for the merger through absorption by the Company of its 100% subsidiaries «IQ HUB SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME», «PANTERRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLOITATION SOCIETE ANONYME» and «THETIS REAL ESTATE - COMMERCIAL SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME» (together the "Absorbed Entities"), which will take place in accordance with art. 6-21 and 30-38 of Law 4601/2019, and art. 1-5 of Law 2166/1993, each as currently applicable.

The Boards of Directors of the Company and of the Absorbed Entities determined the transformation balance sheet date for the purposes of the merger as at 30.06.2023 and jointly produced a draft merger agreement dated 18.10.2023, which was submitted on the online platform of the General Commercial Registry on 30.10.2023 for the Company and on 19.10.2023 for the Absorbed Entities in accordance with applicable legislation.

The Company will inform the investing public of the completion of the merger after observing the process required pursuant to applicable legislation.