    PRODEA   GRS509003018

PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(PRODEA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-10-20 am EDT
8.700 EUR    0.00%
12:20pProdea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Investments - Announcement of Regulated Information of Law 3556/2007
PU
09/22Press Release - Prodea Investments : Net Profit of 80.4 mn and increase of revenue by 13.2% in H1 2022
PU
09/22Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Investments - Announcement of Regulated Information of Law 3556/2007

10/20/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 148 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 136 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 1 113 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 2 223 M 2 175 M 2 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
EV / Sales 2023 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 4,70%
Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotelis Dimitrios Karytinos Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thiresia Gerasimos Messari Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive Director
Chris Papachristophorou Chairman
Athanasios Dimitrios Karagiannis Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Prodromos Grigorios Vlamis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME16.78%2 175
EQUINIX, INC.-37.87%47 862
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-19.22%35 715
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-45.25%27 364
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-41.43%21 308
W. P. CAREY INC.-13.83%13 639