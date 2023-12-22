Athens, 22 December 2023

"PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMET SOCIETE ANONYME" (the "Company") announces, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and following receipt of a relevant notification, that the legal entity INVEL REAL ESTATE (NETHERLANDS) II B.V., which is closely associated with the President and executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company Mr. Christophoros Papachristophorou, on 21.12.2023 acquired 16,201 common registered shares of the Company of an aggregate value of 121,507.50 euros.

The aforementioned acquisition took place in the context of the tender offer process,

which was submitted by INVEL REAL ESTATE (NETHERLANDS) II B.V. on 11.10.2023 to the shareholders of the Company, the acceptance period of which lapsed on 18.12.2023 and during which 16,201 common registered shares of the Company were offered in aggregate against 7.50 euros per share in cash.