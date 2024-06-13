Announcement of Regulated Information of Law 3556/2007

Athens, 13 June 2024

"PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMET SOCIETE ANONYME" (the "Company") announces, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 that, pursuant to relevant notifications it has received, the below mentioned obliged persons, within the meaning of article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, acquired on 11.06.2024 common registered shares of the Company as follows:

Mr. Christophoros Papachristophorou (Chairman and Executive Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Company), acquired 38,461 common registered shares of the Company, at a share price of 7.80 euros per share, of an aggregate value of 299.995.80 euros.

Mr. Aristotelis Karytinos (Vice President of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Office and member of the Investment Committee of the Company) acquired 38,461 common registered shares of the Company, at a share price of 7.80 euros per share, of an aggregate value of 299.995.80 euros.

Mrs. Thiresia Messari (Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operations Officer, Executive Member of the Board of Directors) acquired 19.230 shares at a price of EUR 7.80 per share and 19.607 shares at a price of EUR 5.10 per share, i.e. a total of 38.837 shares for a total consideration of EUR 249.989,70.

Mr. Athanasios Karagiannis (Chief Investment Officer, Executive Member of the Board of Directors and member of the Investment Committee of the Company) acquired 19.230 shares at a share price of 7.80 euros per share, of an aggregate value of 149,994.00 euros.