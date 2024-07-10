Athens, 10 July 2024

"PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMET SOCIETE ANONYME" (the "Company") announces, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and following receipt of a relevant notification, that the legal entity INVEL REAL ESTATE B.V., which is closely associated with the Chairman and executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company Mr. Christophoros Papachristophorou, on 09.07.2024 disposed 2 common registered shares of the Company, at a price of 7.15€ per share, of an aggregate value of 14.30 euros.