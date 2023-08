Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE, formerly known as NBG Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co, is a Greece-based real estate investment company. The Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) engage in real estate investments and the active management and operation of real estate. The Group's real estate portfolio consists of commercial properties, primarily of office and retail properties, located in prime urban areas throughout Greece, Italy and Romania, which are leased mainly to blue-chip tenants.

Sector Commercial REITs