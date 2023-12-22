PRESS RELEASE

Athens, December 22nd, 2023

PRODEA INVESTMENTS:

Transfer of real estate assets to the National Bank of Greece for a consideration of €110.5m

PRODEA Investments announces that, in the context of the Memorandum - Private Agreement signed with "National Bank of Greece S.A." (herein ''NBG'') regarding the sale of certain properties leased by Prodea to NBG, the former proceeded on 21.12.2023 to the transfer of ownership of a portfolio of 22 properties in Greece for a total consideration of €110.5m.

The remaining 20 properties are expected to be transferred within H1 2024 for a total consideration of €43.5m.

The transaction is consistent with PRODEA's investment strategy that aims to strengthen the composition of its investment portfolio with more sustainable assets while divesting from smaller properties with mainly bank branch use and extensive geographical dispersion. The main goal of this strategy is to improve the portfolio's quality and the predictability of the company's revenues over time.