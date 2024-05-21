additional items shall be published or disclosed under the responsibility of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 122 Law 4548/2018 at least seven (7) days prior to the General Meeting. The request for inclusion of additional items on the agenda is accompanied by a justification or a draft decision, subject to adoption by the General Meeting and the revised agenda is published in the same way as the previous agenda thirteen (13) days prior to the date of the General Meeting, in this case by 29.05.2024 and shall also be made available to shareholders on the Company's website, along with the justification or draft decision, submitted by shareholders. The aforementioned documents shall also be available as described herein below under "Available documents and Information". If these items are not published, the requesting shareholders are entitled to request the adjournment of the General Meeting, pursuant to article 141 par. 2 and 5 of Law 4548/2018, setting the date for the continuation of the meeting, which cannot be later than twenty (20) days from the date of the adjournment, and to proceed with the publication themselves, as specified in the second subparagraph of this paragraph, at the expense of the Company.

(b) Paragraph 3:

Shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital, are entitled to submit draft decisions on items included either on the original or any revised agenda of the General Meeting. The relevant request has to be received by the Board of Directors at least seven (7) days prior to the date of general meeting, in this case by 04.06.2024, and the draft decisions will become available to shareholders as described below under "Available documents and Information", at least six (6) days prior to the date of General Meeting, in this case by 05.06.2024.

(c) Paragraph 6:

At the request of any shareholder, submitted to the Company at least five (5) full days prior to the Regular General Meeting, in this case by 05.06.2024 at 2:00 p.m., the Board of Directors shall provide the General Meeting with information on the course of specific corporate affairs of the Company, to the extent it is relevant to the agenda items. There is no obligation to provide information when the relevant information is already available on the Company's website, in particular in the form of questions and answers. Further to the above, at the request of shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital, the Board of Directors shall disclose to the Ordinary General Meeting the amounts that have been paid to each member of the Board of Directors or managers of the Company, and any benefit provided to such persons due to any cause or contract between the Company and them. In all the above cases, the Board of Directors may refuse to provide the information for sufficient due cause to be recorded in the Minutes. Such a cause may be, as applicable, the representation of the requesting