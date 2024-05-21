PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME

Proposal for dividend distribution €0.247 per share for 2023

Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme announced that its Board of Directors (the "BoD") during its meeting of 21.05.2024 decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which will convene on 11.06.2024 the distribution of dividend €0.247 per share (net) for the fiscal year 2023. Due to the distribution of interim dividend €0.110 following the relevant decision of the BoD dated 05.12.2023, the remaining dividend to be distributed amounts to €0.137 per share (net). The record date, the cut-off date, and the commencement of the dividend payment as well as the paying bank, will be announced to the investors right after the relevant resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders.