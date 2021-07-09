Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Announcement for the Availability of the Prospectus of the company - Prodea Investments

Announcement for the Availability of the Prospectus of the company

"Prodea Real Estate Investments"

The company "Prodea Real Estate Investments" (the "Issuer" or the "Company") hereby announces that as of 09.07.2021 it makes available to investors, the Prospectus, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, in its meeting dated [09].07.2021, which was prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, delegated Regulations (EU) 2019/979 and 2019/980, and articles 57-68of Greek Law 4706/2020, as in force, in relation to the issuance by the Company of a common bond loan (the "CBL"), of a total nominal amount of up to €300,000,000, with a duration of seven (7) years, divided into up to 300,000 dematerialized, common, bearer bonds, each of a nominal value of €1,000 (the "Bonds"), in accordance with the resolution of the Issuer's Board of Directors, dated 02.07.2021 (the "Issue"). The Bonds to be issued, will be offered for subscription to investors by means of a public offer in Greece (the "Public Offer"), via the electronic book-buildingservice (the "EBB") of the Athens Exchange, registered with the Dematerialized Securities System, and admitted to trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange (the "Athens Exchange").

The Athens Exchange ascertained on 07.07.2021 that the conditions for admission to trading of the Bonds in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange have been met in principle, subject to the approval of the Prospectus by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and the successful completion of the Public Offering of the Bonds.

The indicative timetable for the completion of the CBL's Public Offer and the commencement of trading of the Bonds in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange appears hereunder: