Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Announcement for the Availability of the Prospectus of the company - Prodea Investments
07/09/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Announcement for the Availability of the Prospectus of the company
"Prodea Real Estate Investments"
The company "Prodea Real Estate Investments" (the "Issuer" or the "Company") hereby announces that as of 09.07.2021 it makes available to investors, the Prospectus, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, in its meeting dated [09].07.2021, which was prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, delegated Regulations (EU) 2019/979 and 2019/980, and articles57-68of Greek Law 4706/2020, as in force, in relation to the issuance by the Company of a common bond loan (the "CBL"), of a total nominal amount of up to €300,000,000, with a duration of seven (7) years, divided into up to 300,000 dematerialized, common, bearer bonds, each of a nominal value of €1,000 (the "Bonds"), in accordance with the resolution of the Issuer's Board of Directors, dated 02.07.2021 (the "Issue"). The Bonds to be issued, will be offered for subscription to investors by means of a public offer in Greece (the "Public Offer"), via the electronicbook-buildingservice (the "EBB") of the Athens Exchange, registered with the Dematerialized Securities System, and admitted to trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange (the "Athens Exchange").
The Athens Exchange ascertained on 07.07.2021 that the conditions for admission to trading of the Bonds in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange have been met in principle, subject to the approval of the Prospectus by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and the successful completion of the Public Offering of the Bonds.
The indicative timetable for the completion of the CBL's Public Offer and the commencement of trading of the Bonds in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange appears hereunder:
INDICATIVE DATE
EVENT
Publication of announcement regarding the availability of the
9 July 2021
Prospectus and the commencement of the Public Offer and
subscription of investors in the Daily Statistical Bulletin of the
Athens Exchange and on the Issuer's website.
9 July 2021
Publication of the Prospectus.
9 July 2021
Approval of admission to trading of the Bonds by the Athens
Exchange.
13 July 2021
Announcement of the yield range of the Bonds.
14 July 2021
Commencement of the Public Offer - participation of investors to
the issuance of the CBL through the EBB (10:00 a.m. Greek time).
16 July 2021
Conclusion of the Public Offer - participation of investors in the
issuance of the CBL through the EBB (4:00 p.m. Greek time).
16 July 2021
20 July 2021
20 July 2021
Publication of the announcement regarding the fulfillment of the conditions for the issuance of the CBL, the final yield and Interest Rate in the Daily Statistical Bulletin of the Athens
Exchange and on the Issuer's website.*
Publication of a detailed announcement concerning the outcome of the Public Offer.
Certification by the Issuer of the collection of the amount raised and the issuance of the CBL.
Delivery of the issued Bonds to the bondholders in the Securities Account kept in the Dematerialized Securities System.
Publication of the announcement declaring the trading commencement date of the Bonds.
Commencement of trading of the Bonds in the category of Fixed
21 July 2021Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange.
In the event that the Issue is cancelled, the investors will be informed within two (2) business days about the means and date of release of their funds.
It is noted that the above timetable is dependent upon a series of uncertain factors and for this reason is subject to change. In any case, the investment public will be notified with a subsequent Issuer announcement.
The Prospectus, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission on 09.07.2021, will be available in electronic form, in accordance with article 21, par. 2, of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, on the following websites:
Moreover, throughout the term of the Public Offer, the Prospectus, if requested, will also be available to investors in hardcopy, free of charge, at the offices of the Issuer, 9 Chrysospiliotissis str., Athens, 10560, the branches and offices of the Issue Joint Coordinators, "Piraeus Bank S.A." (4 Amerikis Str., 105 64, Athens, 210 3288000), "National Bank of Greece S.A." (86 Aiolou Str., 105
59, Athens, tel. 2103337000), "Alpha Bank S.A." (40 Stadiou Str., 102 52, Athens, tel. 210 3260000) and "Eurobank" (8 Othonos Str., 105 57, tel. 210 3720064), as well as the Lead Underwriters "OPTIMA BANK"(Aigialeias 32, Maroussi, 151 25, tel. 210 8173000), and Euroxx Securities S.A." (7 Palaiologou Str., 152 32, Chalandri, tel. 210 6879400).
For more information, investors may contact during work hours the Issuer's Headquarters, at 9 Chrysospiliotissis Str., 105 60, Athens, tel.: 213 3334000.
Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.