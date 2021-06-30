Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Announcement regarding the appointment of Investment Committee members

Athens, June 30, 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT
Prodea Real Estate Investments Company Societe Anonyme, (hereinafter the Company) announces that the Company's Board of Directors by virtue of its decision dated 29.06.2021, reappointed as members of the Investment Committee of the Company, the existing members.
Following the above, the composition of the Company's Investment Committee is the following:
|
Mr. Christophoros Papachristophorou, son of Nikolaos
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Aristotelis Karytinos, son of Demetrios
|
Member
|
Mr. George Kountouris, son of Evangelos
|
Member
|
Mr. George Constantinides, son of Ioannis
|
Member
|
Mr. Athanasios Karagiannis, son of Demetrios
|
Member
Disclaimer
Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:41:28 UTC.