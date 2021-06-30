Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRODEA   GRS509003018

PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(PRODEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Announcement regarding the appointment of Investment Committee members

06/30/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Athens, June 30, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Prodea Real Estate Investments Company Societe Anonyme, (hereinafter the Company) announces that the Company's Board of Directors by virtue of its decision dated 29.06.2021, reappointed as members of the Investment Committee of the Company, the existing members.

Following the above, the composition of the Company's Investment Committee is the following:

Mr. Christophoros Papachristophorou, son of Nikolaos

Chairman

Mr. Aristotelis Karytinos, son of Demetrios

Member

Mr. George Kountouris, son of Evangelos

Member

Mr. George Constantinides, son of Ioannis

Member

Mr. Athanasios Karagiannis, son of Demetrios

Member

