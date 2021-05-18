Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

as further described below, without a new invitation being published pursuant to article 130 of Law 4548/2018.

Pursuant to articles 120 par. 3 and 125 of Law 4548/2018, the Ordinary General Meeting of 08.06.2021, as well as any reiterative meeting thereof, will be held exclusively remotely, in real time through teleconference as further described below, on serious grounds and in particular due to the COVID19 pandemic and in line with measures implemented to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Pursuant to Article 121, par. 3 & 4, Law 4548/2018, the Company notifies its shareholders of the following:

I. Right to attend the General Meeting

Any person who has the capacity of shareholder at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day before the date of the original session of the General Meeting, i.e. at the beginning of 03.06.2021 ("Record Date") has the right to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (original and repetitive session). This Record Date also applies in the case of an adjourned meeting according to the above. The capacity of shareholder may be evidenced by any lawful means. Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting right at the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("HCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (ΕU) 2018/1212), as well as the Rulebook of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β/1007/16.03.2021).

Status of shareholder is verified by any means provided by law and in any case by means of information obtained by the Company until prior to the beginning of the General Meeting by the HCSD or through the above intermediaries in line with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting through confirmations or notices of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary, except if the General Meeting refuses said participation for good reason which justifies this refusal in line with the applicable provisions (art.19 par. 1 L. 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 L. 4548/2018).

The exercise of participation and voting rights does not presuppose that the shareholders' shares are blocked or any other similar procedure which limits the