Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the societe anonyme under the name "PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY" - 06.07.2021
06/15/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
INVITATION
TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SOCIÉTÉ
ANONYME UNDER THE NAME "PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY" and
distinctive title "Prodea Investments" with General Commercial Registry No.
3546201000 and HELLENIC CAPITAL MARKET COMMISSION'S Decision No.
6/458/13.12.2007 (hereinafter the "Company")
on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Law 4548/2018 in relation to amendments to the legislation on sociétés anonymes and article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association and following the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors which was adopted on 15.06.2021, the Company's Shareholders are invited to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, 06.07.2021 at 10:00 a.m. which will be held remotely in real time through teleconference and without the physical presence of shareholders at the venue on serious grounds and in particular due to the pandemic (COVID-19) and in line with precautionary measures aiming at preventing the spread of VOCID-10, according to the details below, with the following item of the agenda:
SOLE ITEM OF THE AGENDA
Decrease of the share capital of the Company by €74,093,414.86 by means of decrease of the nominal value of each of the 255.494.534 ordinary, registered, voting shares of the Company from €3.00 to €2.71 nominal value per share, in order to return capital to shareholders by payment in cash. Corresponding amendment to article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association. Granting of authorizations to complete the process for the above-mentioned share capital decrease.
In case that the quorum required by the Law is not achieved, the Shareholders will reconvene to an Iterative General Meeting on Wednesday, 14.07.2021, at 10:00 a.m. remotely in real time through teleconference, as further described below, without a new invitation being published pursuant to article 130 of Law 4548/2018.
1
Pursuant to articles 120 par. 3 and 125 of Law 4548/2018, the Extraordinary General Meeting of 06.07.2021, as well as any reiterative meeting thereof, will be held exclusively remotely, in real time through teleconference as further described below, on serious grounds and in particular due to the COVID19 pandemic and in line with measures implemented to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Pursuant to Article 121, par. 3 & 4, Law 4548/2018, the Company notifies its shareholders of the following:
I. Right to attend the General Meeting
Any person who has the capacity of shareholder at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day before the date of the original session of the General Meeting, i.e. at the beginning of 01.07.2021 ("Record Date") has the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (original and repetitive session). This Record Date also applies in the case of an adjourned meeting according to the above. The capacity of shareholder may be evidenced by any lawful means. Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting right at the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("HCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (ΕU) 2018/1212), as well as the Rulebook of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β/1007/16.03.2021).
Status of shareholder is verified by any means provided by law and in any case by means of information obtained by the Company until prior to the beginning of the General Meeting by the HCSD or through the above intermediaries in line with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting through confirmations or notices of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary, except if the General Meeting refuses said participation for good reason which justifies this refusal in line with the applicable provisions (art.19 par. 1 L. 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 L. 4548/2018).
The exercise of participation and voting rights does not presuppose that the shareholders' shares are blocked or any other similar procedure which limits the possibility to sell and transfer these during the period between the Date of Registration and the General Meeting.
2
Shareholders who are legal entities participate in the General Meeting through their representatives, pursuant to point III herein below. Legal entities must also submit their legalization documents within the period referred to under point III herein below according to applicable law, unless these have already been submitted to the Company and consequently it suffices to be mentioned in the representation document where they have been submitted.
ΙΙ. Participation and voting in the General Meeting remotely, in real time, through teleconference
In order for shareholders to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 06.07.2021 or at its reiterative meeting which will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference, without their physical presence, they or their proxies must create and use an electronic shareholder account at the electronic platform that has been developed by "Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Exchange" Group to provide remote General Meeting services, in real-time, by teleconference to listed companies - issuers on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr/.
In order to access the electronic platform the following are required: a personal computer, smart phone or tablet, an installed browser, and internet access. In order for a shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account in the electronic platform above, a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile telephone number are required by the shareholder or his/her proxy.
In case where, on accessing the Internet Platform, the above information entered by the shareholder does not match the data registered in the Dematerialized Securities System, or the identification data, provided to the Company by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. or through intermediaries, in the context of services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote General Meetings, which are provided to listed companies in accordance with part 3 of Resolution No 8 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", the shareholder shall proceed to notification, or/and update of their above information in order to create the account.
To that end, shareholders are requested to contact without delay the Operator of their Account or any other intermediary acting as their custodian, providing them with
3
custody services for the shares of the Company, in order to notify them or to update their valid email address and mobile telephone number for identification.
Further instructions for participation in the general meeting by teleconference are posted on the Company's website. Shareholders can contact the Company's Shareholder and Public Relations Department through email at info@prodea.gror by phone at 213 3334397, daily during business days and hours. Also, from the publication of the present until the end of the meeting of the general meeting, there will be a help desk to provide information and support to shareholders and their representatives at tel. No 210 3366120 or by e-mail at AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr.
Shareholders that will participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting (GM) by teleconference in real-time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the General Meeting. Therefore, shareholders will be able to:
follow the proceedings of the General Meeting,
take the floor and address the General Meeting verbally during the General Meeting, while at the same time through the internet platform they will be able to:
vote in real time during the GM on the matters of the daily agenda,
receive information on the recording of their vote.
ΙΙΙ. Exercising voting rights through representatives
Persons, entitled to participate in the General Meeting, may participate therein also by proxies. Every person entitled to participate, may appoint up to three (3) proxies. The limitation applies to each securities account, i.e. if a shareholder holds shares of the Company that appear on more than one securities account, this limitation does not prevent the shareholder from appointing up to three (3) proxies for the shares appearing in each securities account relating to the Ordinary General Meeting. A proxy acting for more persons, entitled to participate, may cast a different vote for each of them.
Specifically for shareholder participation by proxy at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 06.07.2021, remotely in real-time by teleconference, the shareholder or the Operator of their Account or any other intermediary acting as their custodian,
4
providing them with custody services, can appoint up to one (1) proxy, following the process described under IV. below.
Representation authorization can be freely revoked.
A person, entitled to participate, may appoint a proxy for either a single general meeting or as many meetings as may take place within a certain time. The proxy shall vote in accordance with the instructions of the principal, if any, and shall archive the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the general meeting or, in the event of its adjournment, from the date of the last repetitive meeting where the proxy made use of the representation authorization. The proxy's failure to comply with the instructions he/she has received does not affect the validity of the decisions of the general meeting, even if the proxy's vote was decisive in taking them.
Prior to the commencement of the Ordinary General Meeting, the shareholder's proxy shall notify the Company of any specific event that may be useful to shareholders to assess the risk that the proxy is serving interests other than the interests of the specific shareholder. For the purposes of this paragraph, a conflict of interest may arise, in particular where the proxy is:
shareholder, exercising control over the Company or is another legal entity or entity controlled by that shareholder;
member of the Board of Directors or, in general, of the Company's management or shareholder, exercising control over the Company or any other legal entity, controlled by a shareholder, exercising control over the Company;
employee or auditor of the Company or shareholder, exercising control over the Company or any other legal entity, controlled by a shareholder exercising control over the Company;
spouse or first degree relative of any of the individuals mentioned in cases a. to c.
ΙV. Notification of representative - Appointment and revocation of proxy or representative
Notification of representative, appointment and revocation of a proxy or representative are performed only in writing and shall be communicated to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the scheduled date of the Ordinary
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:31:01 UTC.