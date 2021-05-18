Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Proposal for dividend distribution for 2020

PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME

Proposal for dividend distribution €0.352 pers share for 2020

Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme announced that its Board of Directors (the "BoD") during its meeting of 18.05.2021 decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which will convene on 08.06.2021 the distribution of dividend €0.352 per share (net) for the fiscal year 2020. Due to the distribution of interim dividend €0.140 following the relevant decision of the BoD dated 30.11.2020, the remaining dividend to be distributed amounts to €0.212 per share (net). The record date, the cut-off date, and the commencement of the dividend payment as well as the paying bank, will be announced to the investors right after the relevant resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders.