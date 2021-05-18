Log in
    PRODEA   GRS509003018

PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(PRODEA)
  Report
Prodea Real Estate Investment Societe Anonyme : Proposal for dividend distribution for 2020

05/18/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
Athens, 18 May 2021

PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME

Proposal for dividend distribution €0.352 pers share for 2020

Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme announced that its Board of Directors (the "BoD") during its meeting of 18.05.2021 decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which will convene on 08.06.2021 the distribution of dividend €0.352 per share (net) for the fiscal year 2020. Due to the distribution of interim dividend €0.140 following the relevant decision of the BoD dated 30.11.2020, the remaining dividend to be distributed amounts to €0.212 per share (net). The record date, the cut-off date, and the commencement of the dividend payment as well as the paying bank, will be announced to the investors right after the relevant resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders.

Disclaimer

Prontea Ependyseon Se Akiniti Periousia AE published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 138 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2020 57,6 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net Debt 2020 797 M 973 M 973 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 916 M 2 328 M 2 339 M
EV / Sales 2019 17,3x
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 1,85%
Chart PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Prodea Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aristotelis Dimitrios Karytinos Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thiresia Gerasimos Messari Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive Director
Christos Ioannis Protopapas Chairman
Athanasios Christopoulos Investment Director
Prodromos Grigorios Vlamis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-3.23%2 328
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.10%64 052
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.24%41 737
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.01%25 496
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.20%24 428
SEGRO PLC5.42%16 923