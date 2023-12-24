Certain Common Shares of Prodelight Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

Certain Common Shares of Prodelight Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 28-JUN-2023 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

Hidemitsu Konan, the seller and lender of shares, Tomoya Kawada, the seller, and Japan Business Systems Co., Ltd., a shareholder of the Company, in relation to the offering and the secondary offering by purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, , during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to September 25, 2023, which is 90 days after the listing (trading start) date (including that day), without the prior written consent of the lead managing company, the common stock of the Company (However, this excludes the lending of common stock of the Company for the purpose of secondary offering by underwriting and over-allotment by the underwriters).

In addition, the sellers SMBC Venture Capital No. 1 Investment Business Limited Liability Association, SMBC Venture Capital No. 2 Investment Business Limited Liability Association, Senshu Ikeda Capital New Business No. 4 Investment Business Limited Liability Association, and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital No. 5 Investment Business Limited Liability Association During the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting contract to September 25, 2023, which is 90 days after the listing (trading start) date (including the day), Without consent, sales, etc. of the Company's common stock (however, sales, etc. conducted through the lead managing company where the sale price is 1.5 times or more of the issue price in "1. We have agreed not to do

In addition, during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to December 24, 2023, which is 180 days after the listing (trading start) date (including the day), the Company will provide the lead manager with prior notice. Issuance of shares of common stock of the Company, issuance of securities to be converted or exchanged for shares of common stock of the Company, issuance of securities with the right to acquire or receive shares of common stock of the Company, etc., without written consent , stock split, issuance of subscription rights to shares as stock options, and secondary offering through over-allotment, a third-party allotment of shares to the lead managing company, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 25, 2023 etc.).