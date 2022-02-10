Prodigy Gold NL : Buccaneer Gold Project Update

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) ("Prodigy Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on activities underway on its wholly owned Buccaneer Gold Project in the Northern Territory.

Additional assay results have been returned for three previously reported diamond holes drilled to provide composite material for ongoing metallurgical studies.

The results released in this announcement relate to additional oxide material for previously reported holes BCDD21021, BCDD21042 and BCDD21053, with assays results recently received.

Management Commentary

Prodigy Gold Executive Director, Brett Smith said: "The Company is advancing mining studies on the Buccaneer Mineral Resource. The diamond drilling program completed at the end of 2021 was aimed at improving confidence in the current resource.

The additional results further support the indicator resource model with mineralisation intersected where predicted. Metallurgical testwork is now underway. This includes crush size recovery testwork, followed by column leach testwork to simulate the gold extraction performance of the run-of-mine material that could be stacked on a heap leach pad.

The additional assay results include a 11.9m wide interval in BCDD2105 from 33.6m with 9.8m @ 2.1g/t Au recovered. The updated results include two previously reported intercepts over 3.5g/t (0.65m @ 22.1g/t from 33.6m and 0.85m @ 3.5g/t from 36.5m3.

The occurrence of lower grade mineralisation enveloping higher grade mineralised veins is thought to be typical for this deposit. This will give future mine design and plans a wider range of options.

The 2.3km long monzogranite host rock at Buccaneer is a key control of the gold mineralisation. The majority of drilling is focussed in the southern 500 to 700 metres, with good potential for additions to the resource to the north where drill spacing increases or the monzogranite remains undrilled."

Metallurgical Diamond Drilling

An 8-hole program of geotechnical and metallurgical diamond drilling was completed at the end of 2021 and aimed at providing samples for metallurgical recovery testwork to optimise the crush size for heap leach extraction of the gold.

The program also aimed to provide core to allow the Company geologists to generate a predictive model of high grade structures within the thicker mineralised intervals.

Most of the results of this drilling program have been announced on 17 December 2021 - Exceptional Results in Buccaneer Diamond Drilling and 29 November 2021 - Progress Results for Buccaneer Diamond Drilling. The results presented in this release are an update for holes BCDD2102, BCDD2104 and BCDD2105, from which additional samples were collected for assaying (Appendices 1 and 2 and Figures 1, 2 and 3) and subsequent metallurgical testwork.

Metallurgical recovery testwork has commenced and includes testing economic recoveries, leach times and crushing work indices for three categories of rock, oxide transition and fresh rock and different crush sizes in intermittent bottle roll (IBR) tests and column leach tests.