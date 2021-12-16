Prodigy Gold NL : Exceptional Results in Buccaneer Diamond Drilling

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) ('Prodigy Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce further results from diamond drilling on its projects in the Northern Territory.

Assay results have been returned for a further four HQ diameter diamond holes drilled to provide composite material for ongoing metallurgical studies at Prodigy Gold's 100% owned Buccaneer Gold Resource.

Results are also reported for a diamond drillhole at the Tregony Deposit, with initial observations1 of drill intersections highlighting several intervals of veining, including one with visible gold.

Management Commentary

Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Matt Briggs said: "The Company is advancing mining studies on the 10Mt @ 1.8g/t Au Buccaneer Resource. The recently completed diamond drilling program drilled areas outside the existing resource while upgrading confidence in broadly drilled areas. The drilling includes over 200m of mineralisation (>0.3g/t Au) across 946.1m of drilling. Mineralisation occurs in several stacked zones in the oxide and multiple shallowly dipping stockwork vein arrays in the fresh rock.

The additional results support the indicator resource model with mineralisation intersected where predicted. Samples for the generation of metallurgical composites to commence metallurgical test work have arrived in Perth. These will initially be used for crush size recovery testwork, followed by column leach testwork to simulate the gold extraction performance of the average material that would be stacked on a heap leach.

The diamond drilling intersected high grade mineralisation in fresh rock. The result of 16.07m @ 5.8g/t Au from 140.3m in BCDD2103 is an example of the high grades that occur within the 10 Mt @ 1.8g/t Au resource. The structural data collected should allow the geologists to generate a predictive model on where to target extensions to the high grades in future drilling. Intervals of over 5g/t Au are often seen within broader intervals (20-40m) of 0.6g/t - 2g/t Au.

The 2.3km long monzogranite (Figure 3) host rock at Buccaneer is a key control of the gold mineralisation. The majority of drilling is focussed in the south 500-700m with great potential for additions to the resource to the north where the drill spacing increases, and the monzogranite remains undrilled.

Results are also reported for the diamond drillhole at Tregony. This hole increases our understanding of the structural controls of the system. The interpretation derived from the hole will be used to plan a drill program to screen for a large system undercover to the north of Tregony. The same stratigraphy that hosts Tregony extends for over 9km to the north under shallow cover and is completely undrilled."

Metallurgical Diamond Drilling

An 8 hole program of geotechnical and metallurgical diamond drilling was completed to provide samples for metallurgical recovery testwork to optimise the crush size for heap leach extraction of the gold. The program also aimed to provide core to allow the Company geologists to generate a predictive model of high grade structures within the thicker mineralised intervals.

The drilling has intersected mineralisation in oxide, transitional and fresh material allowing the generation of metallurgical composites that reflect each material type, and average composition of material represented in the conceptual evaluation of the resource.

The results confirm multiple stacked zones of mineralisation. Up to three horizons are seen in the supergene, broadly horizontal in orientation. Recent aircore drilling demonstrated extensions of oxide mineralisation to the south of the existing resource. Mineralisation in the fresh rock dips shallowly (10