Prodigy Gold NL : High Grade Intercepts of Historical Golden Hind Diamond Core

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) ('Prodigy Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from the sampling of previously un-sampled historical diamond core on its Golden Hind project in the Northern Territory. Golden Hind forms part of the Old Pirate Mineral Resource Estimate last updated in August, 2016 (ASX: 19 Aug 2016).

Management Commentary

Prodigy Gold Exploration Manager, Edward Keys said: "The Company is advancing its understanding

on the previously reported 10,000t @ 3.8g/t Au Golden Hind Mineral Resource (ASX: 19 Aug 2016). The recently completed sampling program analysed core from two historically drilled diamond core holes to assist with possible future modelling and drill targeting in the area. This is a material result due to the low number of holes in this part of the deposit. The two holes were drilled in 2012 prior to the area having been mined out in 2013-2016. The 2012 drilling, with results presented herewith, include 105.3m of previously un-sampled drill core with significant mineralisation (>0.5g/t Au) returned over 47.6m, or >45% of the total metres assayed. Mineralisation occurs over sheared zones in the oxidised zone including multiple steeply dipping veins.

The additional results broadly support the historically mined resource with mineralisation intersected where predicted and previously reported in historical RC drilling.

The diamond drilling intersected high grade mineralisation in oxidised rock with visible gold in veining. The result of 22.5m @ 25.2g/t Au from 11m in GHDD100001 is an example of the high grades that occur within the previously mined Golden Hind Mineral Resource. The re-evaluated historical drill core will allow the geologists to better assist with an explanatory or predictive model to target possible extensions to mineralisation in future drilling campaigns."

Golden Hind Deposit - Previous Work

The Golden Hind Mineral Resource is located approximately 600 metres south of the Company's Old Pirate High Grade Gold open pit. The project consists of gold bearing quartz veins hosted by sandstone and shale. Gold is hosted in quartz veins as well as ferruginous sheared sediments at Golden Hind. The Old Pirate gold deposit comprises the Old Pirate and Golden Hind Mineral Resources. Gold at Old Pirate was first recognised in outcropping veins in the late 1990's by North Flinders Mines. North Flinders Mines, Normandy NFM and Newmont Asia Pacific all conducted exploratory work on the project with the last recorded drilling by these entities undertaken in 2005. The Company acquired the project from Newmont in March 2010 and conducted extensive surface sampling, reverse circulation (RC) drilling, diamond drilling (DD), trial mining and mapping prior to the commencement of open cut mining in late 2014. Mining activities ceased in March 2016, and the project was placed on care and maintenance.

Historical results displayed that the gold at the Golden Hind deposit is contained in NW-SE striking quartz veins and quartz vein breccia which are dipping at approximately 71° to the west. At surface high grade gold was confirmed over a strike length of 60 metres. Historically presented results also indicate that the high grade zone is plunging approximately 35 degrees to the south within steeply dipping veins. The mineralised system at Golden Hind is approximately 90 metres long (at depth) and between 3 and 15 metres wide. The majority of drill intersections at the Golden Hind Project contain zones of coarse visible gold. There was an element of complexity with gold hosted in both quartz veins and shear-zones in sediments. As well as steeply dipping structures, there is a shallowly dipping geological control that is not yet fully understood.