Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prodigy Gold NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   AU0000012494

PRODIGY GOLD NL

(PRX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.033 AUD   -2.94%
05:50pPRODIGY GOLD NL : Historic High Grades Confirm Potential of Tregony System
PU
10/19Prodigy Gold Terminates Old Pirate Operator Agreement
CI
10/11Prodigy Gold NL Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prodigy Gold NL : Historic High Grades Confirm Potential of Tregony System

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASXANNOUNCEMENT/MEDIARELEASE

ASX: PRX

15 November 2021

Historic High Grades Confirm Upside Potential of Tregony System

KEY POINTS

  • Three month review of historic drilling at the Tregony Deposit completed
  • Previously unreported and revised results are summarised
  • Historic drilling includes:
    1. 49,714m AC/RAB drilling
    1. 14,386m RC drilling
    1. 2,988m Diamond / RC-Diamond drilling
  • Significant historical gold intercepts include:
    1. 3m @ 106.3 g/t in TG05RC517 from 109m
    1. 6m @ 28.7 g/t in TG05RC523 from 59m
    1. 10m @ 16.2 g/t in TGRC0008 from 102m
    1. 6m @ 22.5 g/t in TG05RC517 from 67m
    1. 4m @ 27 g/t in TGDH0001 from 97m
    1. 1m @ 96.3 g/t in TRD601 from 254m
    1. 22m @ 2.9 g/t in TGAR0019 from 30m
    1. 7m @ 8.8 g/t in TGRC0024 from 59m
    1. 1m @ 61.1 g/t in TGRC0016 from 119m
  • Results of 210.7m diamond drill hole recently completed at Tregony Deposit imminent

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) ('Prodigy Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to advise that a review of historic results of the Tregony Project has been completed. The review further enhances the Company's view of the project and has highlighted additional drill targets for the next field season.

Review work has been completed in parallel to undertaking diamond drilling on the project. A 210.7m diamond hole (TRDD2101) was recently completed which intersected several intervals of veining with one containing visible gold. Assay results of the diamond hole are imminent.

Management Commentary

Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Matt Briggs said: "The Hyperion Project includes the existing resource at Hyperion and a historic discovery at Tregony, 25km to the north. The projects, along with the Central Tanami JV Groundrush and Crusade Deposits, are located adjacent to the regionally significant Suplejack Fault. The previous owners of the Tregony Deposit were challenged for funding under a low gold price resulting in Prodigy Gold being able to acquire the project.

For personal use only

Gold was identified for over 4km of strike at Tregony in aircore and RAB drilling. There are only a few sections with RC and diamond drilling. Relogging of the historical data by the company geologists this year produced a new geological model for the Tregony Deposit. A review of historic data identified drillholes that were entered incorrectly into the Company's database at acquisition, some of which were previously thought to be barren.

Corrections to the database have resulted in increases and decreases in thickness and grade when compared to results in the acquisition database. Overall there has been a substantial increase in linear grades (interval thickness x grade) above the 0.5g/t cut off. An extreme example of the change is RAB hole TGAR0033 previously documented as 4m @ 0.5/t Au from 35m now is re-reported as 9m @ 4.4g/t Au from 30m.

The previous errors occurred in ppb to ppm conversions, subsequent assays of metre samples for composites not being entered, assays not being loaded, fire assays of leachwell tails being entered as primary assays, and holes not being entered into the database.

The data has now been validated and significant corrections were made. Historical results confirm the high grade intercepts and support the interpreted stacked vein system. The database contains 23 intersections of over 30 gram metres in at least 4 distinct shoots over 10kms of strike. These are re- reported in Appendix 2.

The new geological model, reinforced by updated historical results and the visual gold in intercepts in the recent diamond hole, clearly demonstrates the potential of the system to extend under shallow sandstone cover, and beneath the shallow RAB drilling and warrants further RC and diamond drilling."

Tregony Deposit - Previous work

Tregony is a structurally controlled vein-hosted gold deposit within the Hyperion Project, located 30km northwest of the Company's 100% owned Hyperion 4.93Mt @ 1.95g/t 310koz gold resource1 and 40km north of Northern Star's 1.1Moz Groundrush Resource (Figure 2).

The last systematic exploration to occur over the Tregony Project was completed by AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) and Acacia Resources between 1995 - 2000, following up on work (soils, rock chip and limited post hole campaigns) completed by Messenger and Dominion Mining in the early 1990's. AGA discovered the Tregony Deposit and identified the Boco, Thomas, PHD, Five Mile, Maly, Montague Duck, and Trucks Prospects. Ord River Resources conducted limited exploration at the Tregony Deposit between 2004 and 2012. In 2012 Ord drilled 12 RCD holes.

Analysis of soil sampling indicates that the majority have been ineffective at screening areas that are covered by shallow aeolian sand cover, drainage, Cambrian Plateau basalts or the post mineralisation Suplejack sandstone. The shallow cover (aeolian sand, paleo-drainage) has masked the underlying rocks, resulting in zero anomalism and thus have not been followed up with drilling. Historic drilling only followed up where soil samples returned anomalous results. Large areas of Suplejack North remain effectively untested, despite the presence of favourable lithological units.

Only 32% of total historical holes drilled to a depth >30m. Of those holes >30m, 15% were drilled at Tregony alone (excluding follow up RC and diamond drilling) and ~65% were drilled along strike from Tregony. Much of the drilling directly to the south and west of Tregony failed to drill through the shallow Cambrian cover to test the underlying stratigraphic unit, with the majority of drilling <30m in this area.

1 ASX: 31 July 2018

2

For personal use only

Figure 1 - Recent intercept and maximum gold in historic drilling at the Tregony Deposit

3

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Location of the Tregony and PHD Prospects

Review and validation of previously reported results

All drilling and assay data was made available in digital format to the Company during the acquisition of the project in 2015 from Ord River Resources. Documentation of historical quality assurance and quality control procedures is variable. Previous documentation includes open file reports by previous exploration companies to the NT Geological Survey and an independent technical report by 2012 Geos

4

For personal use only

Mining on the Mineral Resources produced under the JORC 2004 reporting code for the Tregony Deposit - commissioned by Ord River Resources.

Prodigy Gold's review of historic data identified drillholes that were entered incorrectly into the Company's database at acquisition of the project. The review and validation identified assay results from RC composite samples that turned out to have been subsequently re-assayed on a 1m sample basis but were not previously correctly entered into to the database, and not previously reported. The corrected and validated results also include mineralised intercepts, some of which were previously thought to have no assays and thus wrongly thought to be barren. The re-reported results now include the updated intercepts. Some resampling of core found on site has been completed to further verify the historic results, with results pending.

Significant historical mineralised intercepts are listed in Appendix 2. The corrected and validated results further validate the geological model and the extensive strike potential of the system at depth and to the north and south of the emerging system at Tregony.

A summary of historical drilling and drilling techniques is listed in Tables 1 and 2 respectively. Holes and results that have been modified since previous Company reporting are flagged in Appendix 2.

Table 1: Summary of recent (2021) and historical (1993-2012) drilling at Tregony

Company

Years

Hole Type

Number of holes

Total metres drilled

Dominion Mining

1993

RAB

386

6,801

VAC

72

196

Acacia Resources

1995-1999

DD

7

986

POST

223

3,362

RAB

632

42,913

RC

97

11,810

Suplejack Resources

2005

RC

35

2,286

Ord River Resources

2012

DD

1

178

RC

2

290

RCD

7

1,834

Prodigy Gold

2021

DD

1

210.7

Table 2: Drilling techniques recorded at Tregony

Company

Hole Type

Size

Collar Survey

Downhole

Method

Survey

Dominion Mining

RAB

Not recorded

Not recorded

No

VAC

Not recorded

Not recorded

No

Acacia Resources

DD

HQ

Not recorded

Yes

POST

Not recorded

Not recorded

No

RAB

Not recorded

Not recorded

No

RC

130mm

Not recorded

Yes

Suplejack Resources

RC

Not recorded

GPS

Yes

Ord River Resources

RC

Not recorded

GPS

Yes

DD

HQ3 /NQ2

GPS

Yes

RC - 115mm

RC / DD

DD - HQ3 / NQ2

GPS

Yes

Prodigy Gold

DD

HQ

GPS

Yes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prodigy Gold NL published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRODIGY GOLD NL
05:50pPRODIGY GOLD NL : Historic High Grades Confirm Potential of Tregony System
PU
10/19Prodigy Gold Terminates Old Pirate Operator Agreement
CI
10/11Prodigy Gold NL Announces Board Changes
CI
10/06PRODIGY GOLD NL : Extends Shallow Gold Mineralization at Buccaneer Project
MT
10/05Prodigy Gold NL Announces Results of Aircore Drilling on the Buccaneer Resource and Hyp..
CI
09/27Prodigy Gold NL Announces Board Changes
CI
09/14PRODIGY GOLD NL : Intersects Visible Gold Structures in Northern Territory's Hyperion Proj..
MT
09/14Prodigy Gold NL Announces Diamond Drilling Has Recently Been Completed At the Company's..
CI
08/24Prodigy Gold Nl Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/12PRODIGY GOLD NL : Northern Territory Government Co-Fund Drilling at Hyperion Project; Shar..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,81 M -3,52 M -3,52 M
Net cash 2021 6,26 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart PRODIGY GOLD NL
Duration : Period :
Prodigy Gold NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Briggs Chairman & Managing Director
Jutta Zimmermann Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & GM-Corporate
Brett Robert Smith Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Henry Stirzaker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRODIGY GOLD NL-28.26%14
BHP GROUP-11.15%137 010
RIO TINTO PLC-16.59%101 370
GLENCORE PLC57.90%64 832
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.24%47 452
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.52%33 072