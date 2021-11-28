Prodigy Gold NL : Progress Results for Buccaneer Diamond Drilling

An 8 hole program of geotechnical and metallurgical diamond drilling was completed to provide samples for metallurgical recovery testwork to optimise the crush size for heap leach extraction of the gold.

In addition, results are pending for diamond drilling recently completed at the Tregony Deposit1, with initial observations of drill intersections highlighting several intervals of veining, including one with visible gold.

The Company recently announced the results of data validation at the Tregony Prospect which upgraded the prospectivity of the target. Similar work at Golden Hind has identified veining with visible gold in diamond drill core that had not been sampled previously. Two holes totalling 105m of core have been submitted for assay.

Figure 1 - Northwest - southeast cross section through drillholes BCDD2014 and BCDD2105 in the Buccaneer Deposit

Management Commentary

Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Matt Briggs said: "The Company is advancing mining studies on the 10Mt @ 1.8g/t Au Buccaneer Resource. The recently completed diamond drilling program drilled areas outside the existing resource while upgrading confidence in broadly drilled areas. The first diamond hole includes over 43m of mineralisation in a 120m hole. Mineralisation occurs in several stacked zones in the oxide. Deep weathering to ~80m in hole BCDD2104, and previous recovery testwork over Buccaneer, demonstrate the amenability to heap leach processing.

Additionally, this intersection supports the indicator resource model with mineralisation intersected where predicted.

1 ASX: 15 Nov 2021