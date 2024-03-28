Productive Business Solutions Limited is a Barbados-based company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of printing equipment, business machines, handsets and related accessories, automated teller machines, security checkpoints, system integration, cloud services, data analytics, communication solutions, e-transactions, development of software and other technology solutions. Its Central America segment is engaged in the sale and leasing of reprographic products, including printing equipment, business machines and related accessories to customers in the Central America region, such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama. Its Caribbean segment is engaged in the sale and leasing of reprographic products, including printing equipment, business machines and related accessories to customers in the Caribbean region, such as the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Barbados, Curacao and Aruba, Colombia, and Suriname.

Sector Office Equipment