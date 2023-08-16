Productive Business Solutions Limited is a Barbados-based company engaged in the distribution of printing equipment, business machines, handsets and related accessories, development of software and other technology solutions. The Company's segments include Central America and Caribbean. The Central America segment is engaged in the sale and leasing of reprographic products including printing equipment, business machines and related accessories to customers in the Central America Region such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment is engaged in the sale and leasing of reprographic products including printing equipment, business machines and related accessories to customers in the Caribbean region such as Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Barbados, Curacao and Aruba, Colombia and Suriname.

Sector Office Equipment