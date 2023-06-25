THE PRODWARE GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS 1

IN 2022

Following two unusual years marked by the pandemic, 2022 sees Prodware bounce back with a significant increase in both operational and financial performance.

The group reported revenues of €188 281k, 13% more than the previous year.

EBITDA reached an all-time high of €52 047k, with a net profit margin of 27.6%.

The net result, Group share, amounts to €15 703k, compared to €68 457k in losses at the end of 2021 related to the exceptional depreciation of 'on premise' assets.

Prodware's capital structure will also have changed significantly in 2022 following the public tender offer ("the Offer") for Prodware SA's shares initiated at the end of 2021 by Phast Invest.

The successful outcome of this takeover bid resulted in the «Concert», made up of Phast Invest, its managers and historical shareholders, owning nearly 93% of the share capital of Prodware at the closing of the Offer on 18 February 2022.

Subsequent to the Offer, Prodware having cancelled the remaining treasury shares and preference shares in June 2022, Phast Invest's shareholding has increased organically to 94% of the share capital of Prodware SA.

Drawing on the healthy business momentum and this solid capital structure, the Group continues to pursue and accelerate its growth strategy and has already initiated a number of measures in line with its 2023 Strategy. Readers can find more information in section 5: 'Events subsequent to the end of the fiscal year'.

The Group is confident that this growth momentum will continue despite the challenging geopolitical, economic and social climate and will remain au fait of the potential impact on its objectives.