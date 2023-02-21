Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Prodware
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPRO   FR0010313486

PRODWARE

(ALPRO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:40:26 2023-02-21 am EST
7.640 EUR    0.00%
12:32pProdware : Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group  has raised 20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware's Historical Managers
EQ
2022Prodware S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Prodware : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prodware: Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group  has raised 20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware's Historical Managers

02/21/2023 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prodware
Prodware: Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group  has raised €20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware’s Historical Managers

21-Feb-2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                 Press Release

 

Paris, February 21st, 2023, 06:30 pm

 

 

Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group

 has raised €20 M

with Tikehau Capital and Prodware’s Historical Managers

 

 

 

Phast Invest, the company owning nearly 94% of Prodware SA, announces that it has successfully raised €20 million.

 

This financing operation was carried out as a capital increase, based on a valuation of Prodware of €300 million, with 75% of the subscribed capital provided by several funds managed by Tikehau Investment Management and the remaining capital by Prodware's historical managers.

 

Following this operation, the historical shareholders now hold nearly 88%1 of the capital of Phast Invest.

 

 

Stéphane Conrard, Deputy CEO of Prodware and President of Phast Invest, says:

 

"We are delighted with this round of fundraising, which is in keeping with our plan to strengthen our equity capital and allows us to develop cutting-edge strategies and accelerate Prodware's international growth."

 

 

 

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we’re implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation. 

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries. 



For more information: http://www.prodware-group.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Expressed on a non-diluted basis

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PRODWARE 210223 ENGLISH

Language: English
Company: Prodware
45 Quai de la Seine
75019 Paris
France
ISIN: FR0010313486
Euronext Ticker: ALPRO
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1565099
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1565099  21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565099&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PRODWARE
12:32pProdware : Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group  has raised 20 M with Ti..
EQ
2022Prodware S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Prodware : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
2022Prodware Reports Revenues Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022
CI
2022PRODWARE : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
2022Prodware Announces Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
2022PRODWARE : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2022Prodware Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Prodware : An EBITDA in line with expectations, Net 2021 Result impacted by exceptional it..
PU
2022PRODWARE : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 9,14 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
Net Debt 2022 91,1 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,5 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 735 854x
Nbr of Employees 1 075
Free-Float 1,14%
Chart PRODWARE
Duration : Period :
Prodware Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,64 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Conrard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Bouaziz Chairman
Viviane Neiter Independent Director
Stéphane Conrard Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Gerard Bouaziz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRODWARE-2.80%62
ACCENTURE PLC3.83%174 470
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.08%154 273
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.17%122 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.26%94 760
INFOSYS LIMITED5.59%79 253