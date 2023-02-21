Prodware: Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group  has raised €20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware’s Historical Managers

Press Release

Paris, February 21st, 2023, 06:30 pm

Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group

has raised €20 M

with Tikehau Capital and Prodware’s Historical Managers

Phast Invest, the company owning nearly 94% of Prodware SA, announces that it has successfully raised €20 million.

This financing operation was carried out as a capital increase, based on a valuation of Prodware of €300 million, with 75% of the subscribed capital provided by several funds managed by Tikehau Investment Management and the remaining capital by Prodware's historical managers.

Following this operation, the historical shareholders now hold nearly 88%1 of the capital of Phast Invest.

Stéphane Conrard, Deputy CEO of Prodware and President of Phast Invest, says:

"We are delighted with this round of fundraising, which is in keeping with our plan to strengthen our equity capital and allows us to develop cutting-edge strategies and accelerate Prodware's international growth."

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we’re implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries.





For more information: http://www.prodware-group.com

1 Expressed on a non-diluted basis