Prodware: annual net loss on exceptional items

Prodware is forecasting a net loss (group share) of -23.7 million euros in 2023 under the weight of exceptional items, compared with a profit of 15.7 million in 2022, as well as a current operating margin down 2.7 points to 12.9%.



The IT company posted annual sales of €380.6 million, up 102.1% thanks to the contribution of acquisitions made during the year. On an organic basis, growth was 5.1%.



In 2024, Prodware will leverage its new size of nearly 700 million euros in proforma 2023 sales to lower its costs, which will enable it to continue growing its operating income before non-recurring items and improve its operating profitability.



