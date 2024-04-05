Prodware is forecasting a net loss (group share) of -23.7 million euros in 2023 under the weight of exceptional items, compared with a profit of 15.7 million in 2022, as well as a current operating margin down 2.7 points to 12.9%.
The IT company posted annual sales of €380.6 million, up 102.1% thanks to the contribution of acquisitions made during the year. On an organic basis, growth was 5.1%.
In 2024, Prodware will leverage its new size of nearly 700 million euros in proforma 2023 sales to lower its costs, which will enable it to continue growing its operating income before non-recurring items and improve its operating profitability.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Prodware specializes in publishing and integrating management software. With a strong R & D structure, an unparalleled expertise in best practices industrialization and top-notch strategic alliances, the group's ambition is to deploy its Prodware Adjust product range worldwide. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas:
- publishing and integration of management software: software for accounting management, human resources, customer relations, pay stubs, production, etc.;
- design, engineering and deployment of decisional information systems: data operating and analysis applications, internal management process control and modeling systems (customer relations and human resources management, management control etc.), etc.;
- design and implementation of network applications and securitization: supply of network systems, server installation and hosting, installation of security software (antivirus, anti-intrusion etc.).
As Microsoft's first partner in the EMEA region, and the main Sage partner in French-speaking countries, Prodware employs more than 1,400 employees serving more than 15,000 customers in 15 countries.