Prodware: doubling of annual sales
'Thanks in particular to its recent tactical acquisitions, Prodware has added to its historic positions in the SMB and SMC markets a strong presence with major private and public sector clients', says the IT services company.
Prodware will pursue its 2024-26 strategic plan, and 'will pay particular attention to cost control, relying on better absorption of its fixed costs thanks to its new size, close to 700 million euros on the basis of proforma 2023 sales'.
