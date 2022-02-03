Log in
    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
Prodways : Discover Prodways SLS® powder range – new brochures

02/03/2022
Since its beginnings, 3D printing has experienced a constant evolution of the technologies deployed. But these trends do not only affect 3D printers, they also apply to materials. This combination of machines and materials is key to success in 3D printing!

Prodways is a French manufacturer of industrial 3D printers. Launched in 2014, the Group has been continuously expanding its activities across the whole 3D printing value chain. In order to meet users' needs, Prodways offers a complete range of laser sintering powders for all types of applications. These powders are compatible with the ProMaker P-Series SLS® 3D printers, with validated sets of parameter available for each printer. Thanks to their specific material and mechanical characteristics, this powders combined with the ProMaker P Series 3D printers enables to meet the challenges of prototyping and mass production of 3D printing parts.

Among the portfolio of materials validated on the ProMaker Pseries 3D printers, there are some "advanced" materials that allow users to diversify their use of 3D printing:

Disclaimer

Prodways Group SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
