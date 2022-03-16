Log in
    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/16 12:29:49 pm EDT
2.43 EUR   -1.62%
12:58pPRODWAYS : Full-year 2021 presentation
PU
12:45pPRODWAYS GROUP : Full-year 2021 results: robust and growing activities generating record results for Prodways Group
AN
02/25Prodways Names New CEO
MT
Prodways : Full-year 2021 presentation

03/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
2021 RESULTS

P

Robust and growing activities generating record results for Prodways group

16 March 2022

Summary

  1. - Introduction: a growing company built on a solid model
    II - 2021 activity: major achievements on several fronts
    III - 2021 Financial results: record profitability
    IV - Outlook & guidance 2022

Appendix

I.

Introduction: a growing company built on a solid model

Key figures 2021: record results & improving ESG performance

Strong revenue growth

Record

Improving ESG policies

Recurring EBITDA

+23%

+163%

+7 pts

€70.6 m

12.5% margin

In the Gaïa rating

With highly recurring profile

+7 pts margin compared to 2020

Improvements in each category

of the notation

4

A new CEO for Prodways

Michaël Ohana

joined Prodways on March 1st 2022

Bringing its 28 years of experience in digital transformation and the

deployment of innovative technologies, particularly in the dental sector

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prodways Group SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 70,5 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net income 2021 0,75 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net Debt 2021 3,44 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 209x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,47 €
Average target price 3,91 €
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michaël Ohana Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Cardin Finance Director
Raphaël Gorgé Executive Chairman
André-Luc Allanic Head-Research & Development
Hélène de Cointet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRODWAYS GROUP-16.27%139
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.19%13 720
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.15%12 697
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-15.90%8 824
VALMET OYJ-15.88%5 188
MAREL HF.-15.56%4 237