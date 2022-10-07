Advanced search
    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
3.590 EUR   -0.69%
01:40pProdways Group : Availability of the 2022 Half-year financial report
AN
09/21Prodways Group : Henkel and Prodways collaborate to bring Loctite resins to ProMaker LD machines for industrial parts manufacturing
AN
09/14Prodways Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Prodways Group : Availability of the 2022 Half-year financial report

10/07/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
Prodways Group announces today that it has published its 2022 Half-year financial report.

It has been filed at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It can be consulted on Prodways Group's investors website: https://www.prodways-group.com/en/investors.html

 

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 – PWG), the Group reported in 2021 revenue of €71 million.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com 

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter

 

 

Contacts

 

INVESTORS CONCTACT

 

Hugo Soussan

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

 

 

Claire Riffaud

Shareholders contact

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / criffaud@actus.fr

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial medias relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

 

 

Disclaimer

Releases from Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.


