PRODWAYS GROUP

PWG
Prodways Group : Prodways Group installs second 3D printer for Essilor, in the lenses R and D department

02/22/2021 | 12:50pm EST
Prodways Group (Euronext Paris : PWG), specialist in digital design and manufacturing, installed a second 3D printing machine at the start of 2021 for Essilor, the world's leading manufacturer of spectacle lenses.

For 3 years now, Prodways Group teams have been working with Essilor's R&D department to develop Prodways' MOVINGLight® 3D Printing technology for use in Essilor's applications. The installation of this second machine marks a new phase in the partnership with Essilor on 3D printing of lenses, made possible by the precision, image-processing expertise and productivity of Prodways' MOVINGLight® technology.

Partnering with market leaders to develop bespoke industrial applications, as here with Essilor, is at the heart of the strategy of Prodways Group, a key player in the 3D printing and digital manufacturing sector.


 

  • About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group generated revenue of €71.3 million in 2019.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

 

  • Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr



PRESS CONTACT

Actus Finance – Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/ mclairet@actus.fr
 

  • Disclaimer

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2ptk8aXYpidy5xxZZdlZmaYaJxolmPJbmaemmhxlpqYm3JolpdjmciWZm9plWVp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/68003-prodways-group_essilor_pr_veng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
