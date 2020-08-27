Proeduca Altus S A : HR - Operaciones realizadas por directivos - 27/08/2020 0 08/27/2020 | 04:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AL MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSÁTIL (MAB) En virtud de lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 228 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones concordantes, así como en la Circular 6/2018 del Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB), Proeduca Altus, S.A. ("PROEDUCA" o la "Sociedad") pone en su conocimiento el siguiente: OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE Con fecha 26 de agosto de 2020 se ha producido la siguiente venta de acciones de PROEDUCA por parte del accionista Proeduca Summa, S.L., sociedad en la que el consejero delegado, D. Miguel Tomás Arrufat Pujol, mantiene el 100% de las participaciones. Como resultado de esta venta, la participación total de Proeduca Summa, S.L. en PROEDUCA pasa a ser de un 76,685%. Quedando a su disposición para cuantas aclaraciones consideren oportunas. Atentamente En Madrid, a 27 de agosto de 2020 Fdo. D. Ruben Stein Presidente del Consejo de Administración de Proeduca Altus, S.A. Formulario Standard Form MODELO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE LAS OPERACIONES DE LAS PERSONAS CON RESPONSABILIDADES DE DIRECCIÓN Y DE LAS PERSONAS ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADAS CON ELLAS STANDARD FORM FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. DATOS DE LA PERSONA CON RESPONSABILIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN - PERSONA ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADA | DETAILS OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES (PDMR) - PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED a) Nombre y apellidos - Razón social | Name and surname - Company name Proeduca Summa, S.L. 2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICACTION [ ] Persona con responsabilidad de dirección | Person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) [ √ ] Persona estrechamente vinculada | Person closely associated Cargo - posición | Job title

D. Miguel Tomás Arrufat Pujol - CEO Notiﬁcación inicial - Modiﬁcación | Initial Notiﬁcation - Amendment

Inicial 3. DATOS DEL EMISOR, EL PARTICIPANTE DEL MERCADO DE DERECHOS DE EMISIÓN, LA PLATAFORMA DE SUBASTA, EL SUBASTADOR O LA ENTIDAD SUPERVISORA DE LAS SUBASTAS | DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUNCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR Identiﬁcación | Name: PROEDUCA ALTUS, S.A. LEI:

9598006K459Q4E9X7C61 1 / 2 Formulario Standard form 4. DATOS DE LA OPERACIÓN O LAS OPERACIONES (El siguiente cuadro se repetirá para: i) cada tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero; ii) cada tipo de operación; iii) cada fecha, y iv) cada lugar en que se hayan realizado operaciones) | DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTIONS (Table to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted) Código de Identiﬁcación Naturaleza del del instrumento instrumento Naturaleza de Lugar de la operación ﬁnanciero ﬁnanciero la operación Fecha Volumen Precio Unitario Divisa ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Place of the Identiﬁcation Nature of Nature of the Date Volume Unit Price Currency transaction code of the the ﬁnancial transaction 4.d) 4.f) 4.g) 4.h) 4.e) ﬁnancial instrument 4.c) instrument 4.b) 4.a) ES0105400008 Acción Venta 26/08/2020 MABX 1950,00 9,86 EUR Total Agregado ... 1950,00 9,86 Aggregated information 5) Otra información | Additional information 2 / 2 Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Proeduca Altus SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 20:32:06 UTC 0 All news about PROEDUCA ALTUS, S.A. 04:33p PROEDUCA ALTUS S A : HR - Operaciones realizadas por directivos - 27/08/2020 PU 08/07 PROEDUCA ALTUS S A : HR - Aprobación de un dividendo a cuenta del ejercicio 2020.. PU