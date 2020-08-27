Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 08/27
14.1 EUR   +2.17%
04:33pPROEDUCA ALTUS S A : HR - Operaciones realizadas por directivos - 27/08/2020
PU
08/07PROEDUCA ALTUS S A : HR - Aprobación de un dividendo a cuenta del ejercicio 2020 - 07/08/2020
PU
Proeduca Altus S A : HR - Operaciones realizadas por directivos - 27/08/2020

08/27/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

AL MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSÁTIL (MAB)

En virtud de lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 228 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones concordantes, así como en la Circular 6/2018 del Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB), Proeduca Altus, S.A. ("PROEDUCA" o la "Sociedad") pone en su conocimiento el siguiente:

OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE

Con fecha 26 de agosto de 2020 se ha producido la siguiente venta de acciones de PROEDUCA por parte del accionista Proeduca Summa, S.L., sociedad en la que el consejero delegado, D. Miguel Tomás Arrufat Pujol, mantiene el 100% de las participaciones.

Como resultado de esta venta, la participación total de Proeduca Summa, S.L. en PROEDUCA pasa a ser de un 76,685%.

Quedando a su disposición para cuantas aclaraciones consideren oportunas.

Atentamente

En Madrid, a 27 de agosto de 2020

Fdo. D. Ruben Stein

Presidente del Consejo de Administración de Proeduca Altus, S.A.

Formulario

Standard Form

MODELO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE LAS OPERACIONES DE LAS PERSONAS CON RESPONSABILIDADES DE DIRECCIÓN Y DE LAS PERSONAS ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADAS CON ELLAS

STANDARD FORM FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. DATOS DE LA PERSONA CON RESPONSABILIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN - PERSONA ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADA | DETAILS OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES (PDMR) - PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

a) Nombre y apellidos - Razón social | Name and surname - Company name

Proeduca Summa, S.L.

2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICACTION

[ ]

Persona con responsabilidad de dirección | Person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)

[ √ ]

Persona estrechamente vinculada | Person closely associated

  1. Cargo - posición | Job title
    D. Miguel Tomás Arrufat Pujol - CEO
  2. Notiﬁcación inicial - Modiﬁcación | Initial Notiﬁcation - Amendment
    Inicial

3. DATOS DEL EMISOR, EL PARTICIPANTE DEL MERCADO DE DERECHOS DE EMISIÓN, LA PLATAFORMA DE SUBASTA, EL SUBASTADOR O LA ENTIDAD SUPERVISORA DE LAS SUBASTAS | DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUNCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR

  1. Identiﬁcación | Name:

PROEDUCA ALTUS, S.A.

  1. LEI:
    9598006K459Q4E9X7C61

1 / 2

Formulario

Standard form

4. DATOS DE LA OPERACIÓN O LAS OPERACIONES (El siguiente cuadro se repetirá para: i) cada tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero; ii) cada tipo de operación; iii) cada fecha, y iv) cada lugar en que se hayan realizado operaciones) | DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTIONS (Table to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted)

Código de

Identiﬁcación

Naturaleza del

del instrumento

instrumento

Naturaleza de

Lugar de la operación

ﬁnanciero

ﬁnanciero

la operación

Fecha

Volumen

Precio Unitario

Divisa

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

Place of the

Identiﬁcation

Nature of

Nature of the

Date

Volume

Unit Price

Currency

transaction

code of the

the ﬁnancial

transaction

4.d)

4.f)

4.g)

4.h)

4.e)

ﬁnancial

instrument

4.c)

instrument

4.b)

4.a)

ES0105400008

Acción

Venta

26/08/2020

MABX

1950,00

9,86

EUR

Total Agregado

...

1950,00

9,86

Aggregated information

5)

Otra información | Additional information

2 / 2

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Proeduca Altus SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 20:32:06 UTC
